John Lynch: We’re proud to move forward with Deebo Samuel as a foundational piece

Getty Images

The 49ers have officially gotten receiver Deebo Samuel under contract on his new deal, with the club announcing the three-year extension on Monday.

“We are overjoyed to have come together with Deebo to keep him with the 49ers for years to come,” General Manager John Lynch said in a statement released by the team. “Deebo has the rare ability to not only play at a unique level but to inspire his teammates with the way he plays. He is a special player that embodies ‘will meeting skill.’ We’re proud to move forward with him as an integral leader and foundational piece of our team.”

Samuel emerged as a dual-threat receiver and running back last season. He led the league at 18.2 yards per reception, registering 77 catches for 1,405 yards with six touchdowns. He also took 59 carries for 365 yards with eight touchdowns.

He is set to make $71.55 million on the extension with a maximum value of $73.5 million. There’s $41 million fully guaranteed at signing.