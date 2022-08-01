Kenny Pickett gets second-team reps at Monday’s practice

Posted by Josh Alper on August 1, 2022, 3:17 PM EDT
The Steelers had first-round pick Kenny Pickett working as their third-team quarterback during last week’s training camp practices, but things looked a bit different when they took the field on Monday.

According to multiple reports from Steelers practice, Pickett got the second-team reps in the “seven shots” portion of practice as well as during the team drills later in the session.

Mason Rudolph had been working with the second team as Mitch Trubisky has taken all of the first team work to this point in camp. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada recently said Rudolph has a “great shot” at beating out Trubisky, but a move to give the rookie more work on a permanent basis would seem to work against that possibility.

The rest of the practice week will bring a better idea of where everyone stands on the depth chart and the preseason opener against the Seahawks on August 13 should do the same.

  1. No reason at all to rush Pickett, he should sit the year and learn unless something drastic happens that forces him to play.

