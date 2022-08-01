Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID, out at least five days

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be spending a lot of time at home this week.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Monday that Murray has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result of the test, he will be away from the team for at least five days. Kingsbury said that Murray’s symptoms are minor.

The NFL has taken away the COVID protocols that were in place the last two seasons and there is no mandatory testing of players in place this year.

Murray’s COVID test comes after the football world spent days discussing the “independent study” clause in Murray’s contract extension that mandated the number of hours he had to spend preparing for each week’s game on his own. Murray called it “disrespectful” to suggest he didn’t work hard enough and the Cardinals announced they were removing the clause late last week.

Assuming Murray continues to feel OK, there should be plenty of opportunity to catch up on film work in the next few days.