Marquez Valdes-Scantling: With Patrick Mahomes back there, we can pretty much do anything

Getty Images

Kansas City’s offense will look different without receiver Tyreek Hill in 2022. But the team’s expectations for the unit haven’t diminished.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was one of the receivers the Chiefs brought in over the offseason. While it’s still early in training camp, he told reporters that the offense should still be productive with Andy Reid as head coach and Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.

“Coach Reid is one of the most brilliant coaches, best coaches in this game,” Valdes-Scantling said, via Ron Kopp Jr. of ArrowheadPride.com. “For him to be able to get playmakers in different positions to go out and succeed, he’s been doing that for a long time — and has been very successful at it. So being a part of that, I’m excited about it. It’s a new challenge, but it’s going to be great. Obviously, with [Mahomes] back there, we can pretty much do anything.”

Part of that stems from the ball being able to go to any of the five eligible receivers at any given time.

“[I]t’s very explosive, we pass the ball a lot,” Valdes-Scantling said. “As a receiver, I’m going to love that. It’s really fun, it’s really exciting, we do a lot of stuff, we move guys all around, a lot of motions. I think it’s just going to be really fun to go out there and make it happen on Sundays.”

Valdes-Scantling averaged a league-leading 20.9 yards per reception in 2020 when he caught 33 passes for 690 yards with six touchdowns for the Packers. If the Chiefs use him as a downfield burner, he could potentially put up similar numbers for the club in 2022.