NFL has three days to appeal Deshaun Watson decision (but the deadline can be extended)

August 1, 2022
As it stands, the NFL’s deadline for appealing the six-game suspension imposed on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson arrives on Thursday. That’s the same day the NFL will stage its first contest of the season, the Hall of Fame game. In Canton. Just down the road from Cleveland.

That’s hardly ideal for the league, if it wants the full benefit of three business days to consider the next move. The relevant provision of the Collective Bargaining Agreement allows the parties to extend the deadline by mutual agreement of the league and the union.

And the league may want time to make its decision. Time to see how people are reacting to the six-game suspension. Time to see whether there’s an outcry that compels the Commissioner — who was under siege in 2014 for being too lenient with Ray Rice — to intervene and increase the suspension.

“The appeal shall be limited to arguments why, based on the evidentiary record below, the amount of discipline, if any, should be modified,” the CBA provides. “The Commissioner or his designee will issue a written decision that will constitute full, final and complete disposition of the dispute and will be binding upon the player(s), Club(s) and the parties to this Agreement.”

In other words, there will be no new evidence, if there’s an appeal. No new proof. No facts that weren’t previously introduced. Judge Robinson’s factual findings will control.

But her factual findings, whatever they specifically were, caused her to impose a six-game suspension. In other words, she decided that he did enough to get suspended for more than a third of the season. Thus, there are sufficient facts on which the Commissioner can base a decision to suspend Watson longer than that, if the Commissioner so chooses.

Before it gets to that point, the league must decide whether to appeal. It has three business days, unless the NFL and the NFLPA agree to bump the issue beyond Hall of Fame weekend.

  1. The crying accuser who said she would never take the money just destroyed any chance of the appeal. When she took the money it was game over. Now it just looks like a money grab and they have no case after her testimony is thrown out.

  2. How about the fact that a player gets a one year suspension for gambling a trivial amount on the NFL when he wasn’t even playing? What a terrible look when this perv gets only six.

  3. The best look for the league would be an appeal by lunch hour. And and a a suspension for the whole year announced tomorrow or Weds.

  4. NFL had better appeal, otherwise players will try to get away with whatever they want. What’s worse is that the NFL takes 100% of the PR damage, while the poor misguided player is portrayed as the victim.

  7. Not going to happen. Everyone can live with six (6) games so everyone will breath a sigh of relief and get back to football.

  8. So what will Goodell and the NFL do. I am a betting they remain quiet and wait for it to go away.

  9. If they overturn the judge’s decision they should scrap this entire process and go back to Goodell as judge and jury. The whole process would look like a total fassaud…

  10. Who among us would substitute their judgment for that of a female federal judge who has seen all the evidence and heard all the witness testimony we have not?

  11. Just leave it alone. We’re on the verge of starting the season, the NFL went outside its inner circle for discipline for the first time and thelat discipline has been handed down. It’s time to move on. Let. It. Go.

  13. It’s a travesty…Brady gets 4 games for adjusting the air in footballs which EVERY quarterback was doing at the time, and Watson gets only 6 games for allegedly being sexually inappropriate with who knows how many women. What?? They better appeal, but they won’t, because they just want this to go away. It’s like the Ray Lewis incident nobody wants any part of it

  14. Hopefully, the league was prepared for all scenarios regarding the punishment, and files the appeal asap. 6 games is not nearly enough for what he did.

  16. One year minimum with pay and the Browns should feel some pain in this fiasco of their own making.

  17. Watson has paid a lot so far, money, public image. Robinson should have added mandatory behavior therapy for Watson. 6 games is ok because there was no violence.

