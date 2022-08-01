NFL is reviewing Judge Robinson’s decision in the Deshaun Watson case, will decide on “next steps”

August 1, 2022
Now that Judge Sue L. Robinson has imposed a six-game suspension on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the ball is in the league’s court.

Will the NFL exercise its right to appeal the decision to the Commissioner of the NFL?

For now, the league has not answered the question. Here’s the statement from the league, issued moments ago: “We thank Judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent disciplinary officer, for her review of the voluminous record and attention during a three-day hearing that resulted in her finding multiple violations of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy by Deshaun Watson. We appreciate Judge Robinson’s diligence and professionalism throughout this process. Pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NFL or the NFLPA on behalf of Watson may appeal the decision within three days. In light of her findings, the league is reviewing Judge Robinson’s imposition of a six-game suspension and will make a determination on next steps.”

The NFLPA already has said it will accept Judge Robinson’s decision, and the union has called on the league to do so as well. While it eventually may, the league has yet to reach a decision.

