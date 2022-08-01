Patriots activate Jonathan Jones, Jabril Peppers, Myles Bryant

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 1, 2022, 10:10 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots are getting a few players back on the practice field to begin the week.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, defensive back Jonathan Jones and safety Jabrill Peppers are both practicing on Monday, indicating they’ve been activated off the physically unable to perform list. Defensive back Myles Bryant is also practicing, indicating he’s been activated off the non-football injury list.

Jones was working his way back from a shoulder injury that required surgery last season. The issue ended his 2021 after just six games.

Peppers suffered a torn ACL while playing for the Giants last October.

All three players were eligible to return to the field at any time.

3 responses to “Patriots activate Jonathan Jones, Jabril Peppers, Myles Bryant

  1. Yesteryear’s team can shuffle the roster all they want but won’t keep them from finishing last in the AFC East

  2. Real camp with pads and contact starts today. Looking forward to hearing reports from these guys.

    I’m actually not too worried about the secondary. They’ll miss JC Jackson some but it’s not a catastrophic loss. Bill has patched secondaries together before with duct tape and glue I mean they put freaking Edelman and Troy Brown back there before and made it work. Let’s see what happens, looking forward to the camp reports.

  3. So that’s where Peppers is at he sure bounces around a lot just another in a long line of michigan busts .

