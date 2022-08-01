Patriots activate Jonathan Jones, Jabril Peppers, Myles Bryant

USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots are getting a few players back on the practice field to begin the week.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, defensive back Jonathan Jones and safety Jabrill Peppers are both practicing on Monday, indicating they’ve been activated off the physically unable to perform list. Defensive back Myles Bryant is also practicing, indicating he’s been activated off the non-football injury list.

Jones was working his way back from a shoulder injury that required surgery last season. The issue ended his 2021 after just six games.

Peppers suffered a torn ACL while playing for the Giants last October.

All three players were eligible to return to the field at any time.