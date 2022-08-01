Raiders sign Curtis Bolton, put Micah Kiser on IR

Getty Images

Linebacker Micah Kiser had to be carted off the practice field with a leg injury at Raiders training camp on Sunday and he won’t be back on the field with the team at all this season.

The Raiders announced on Monday that Kiser has been placed on injured reserve. Kiser is not eligible to be activated from injured reserve by the Raiders this season, but could be released with an injury settlement if he’s well enough to play at some point down the road.

The Raiders also announced that they have filled Kiser’s roster spot by signing Curtis Bolton.

Bolton had three tackles in five appearances with the Lions last season. He’s also spent time with the Packers, Texans, Colts, and 49ers.