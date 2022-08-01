Report: Bears have had trade talks about Teven Jenkins

Getty Images

The Bears have made a change at head coach and General Manager since the end of last season and they’re reportedly considering trading away one of the last players acquired by the previous regime.

NFL Media reports that the team has received calls about trading tackle Teven Jenkins and that they have engaged in talks about a potential deal.

Jenkins was a second-round pick last year and was ticketed for left tackle, but back surgery forced him to miss the first months of his NFL career. He returned to make a pair of starts, but 2022 fifth-round pick Braxton Jones played ahead of him this spring and the Bears recently signed Riley Reiff to give them another option along with Jones and Larry Borom at the two tackle spots.

Those decisions show the Bears have cooled on Jenkins’ potential and that could lead to him finding a new place to play before the 2022 season gets underway.