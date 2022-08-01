Report: Raiders not concerned over Chandler Jones missing four straight practices

Getty Images

The biggest move the Raiders made on the defensive side of the ball this offseason was signing edge rusher Chandler Jones, but they haven’t gotten a lot of opportunities to see him on the field this summer.

Jones missed his fourth straight practice on Monday for undisclosed reasons. While the reason is unclear, it does not appear to be a significant worry for the team.

James Palmer of NFL Media reports that there’s “no concern” for the Raiders about Jones being on the sideline. The lack of concern is tied to the Raiders’ early start to training camp because they’re playing in the Hall of Fame Game because that allows for more time to ramp players up for the regular season.

Palmer extended that lack of concern to tight end Darren Waller missing a second straight practice. The Raiders play the Jaguars in Canton on Thursday night and we’ll see if the vets start doing more once that game is in the rearview mirror.