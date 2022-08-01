Saints activate Pete Werner from NFI

Getty Images

Saints linebacker Pete Werner has passed his physical, according to the NFL’s transactions report. That allowed Werner to return to practice Monday.

The Saints had placed Werner on the active/non-football injury list with an unknown injury that kept him out of the first week of training camp.

New Orleans made Werner a second-round choice out of Ohio State last year. He appeared in 15 games for the Saints last season with eight starts and saw action on 394 defensive snaps and 196 on special teams.

Werner totaled 62 tackles, including four for loss, with one quarterback hit.