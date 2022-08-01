Seahawks activate Tyreke Smith from PUP, sign Antonio Valentino

Getty Images

The Seahawks activated rookie outside linebacker Tyreke Smith from the active/physically unable to perform list. The team announced Smith passed his physical.

Smith, a fifth-round pick out of Ohio State, missed the first three practices of camp with a hip injury. He instead worked with trainers on the side.

Smith totaled 55 tackles, seven sacks, and 10 tackles for loss in four collegiate seasons.

The Seahawks also made a move Monday to add depth to their interior defensive line. They announced the signing of rookie defensive tackle Antonio Valentino.

Valentino, who went undrafted out of Florida this year, initially signed with the Giants. New York waived him earlier this spring.

Valentino spent his first four seasons of college at Penn State, appearing in 40 games and recording 51 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. Valentino joined the Gators as a graduate transfer in 2021, starting eight of 12 games played and recording 23 tackles and three tackles for loss.