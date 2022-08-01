Steelers sign Javon McKinley, waive Tyree Johnson

Posted by Josh Alper on August 1, 2022, 1:26 PM EDT
The Steelers announced a pair of roster moves on Monday.

They have signed wide receiver Javon McKinley. Defensive end Tyree Johnson was waived in order to make room for McKinley on the 90-man roster.

McKinley was undrafted after leading Notre Dame in receiving yards during the 2020 season and he signed with the Lions as a free agent. He spent most of the year on the practice squad in Detroit, but was cut after this year’s draft.

The Steelers have been practicing without Diontae Johnson, who has limited his workload at training camp while looking for a contract extension. Chase Claypool, George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Miles Boykin, Cody White, Anthony Miller, Steven Sims and Gunner Olszewski are also on the depth chart.

