Steelers signing Chris Boswell to four-year, $20 million extension

Posted by Charean Williams on August 1, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

The Steelers and kicker Chris Boswell have agreed to a four-year, $20 million extension that includes $12.5 million guaranteed, according to his agent, Jeff Nalley. The deal matches Justin Tucker‘s, with the highest average annual salary and biggest guarantee for a kicker in NFL history.

Boswell, 31, joined the Steelers in 2015 and has kicked in 104 of a possible 113 games since. He is the second-longest tenured player on the team behind only Cameron Heyward.

Boswell has made 182 of 206 field goal attempts (88.3 percent) and 231 of 245 extra points (94.3 percent). His only Pro Bowl came in 2017 when he went 35-of-38 on field gaol attempts and 37-of-39 on PATs.

He was 36-of-40 on his field goal tries last season and 27-of-29 on PATs.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Steelers signing Chris Boswell to four-year, $20 million extension

  5. Sign one of the most consistent kickers in the NFL for 20m over 4 years, or spend that same amount on the 20-30th best WR for 1 year? Seems like a smart move so far.. time will tell

  6. Mitch Trubisky and Chris Boswell will take the Steelers to the promise land!

    Mitch Trubisky > Derek Carr

  8. Not even remotely close to Justin Tucker, but it’s a position the Steelers have struggled with until Boswell. This makes sense for them. He’s been very good, not quite great, and brings a level of comfort for them in tight games.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.