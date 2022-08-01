Texans cut Kevin Hogan

Getty Images

The Texans cut fourth quarterback Kevin Hogan on Monday, the team announced.

That leaves them with Davis Mills, Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel on their depth chart at the position.

Houston signed Hogan on May 5 as he has experience in Pep Hamilton’s system from the year they spent together at Stanford. The Titans had cut Hogan after drafting Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

The Chiefs made Hogan a fifth-round selection in 2016 but cut him before the start of his rookie season. He has since spent time in Cleveland, Washington, Denver and Cincinnati in addition to Tennessee and Houston.

Hogan has started one game in his career, with the Browns in 2017, and has appeared in a total of nine games. He has thrown for 621 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Texans also announced they activated rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano from the active/physically unable to perform list. He had a foot injury.

Houston drafted the former Oregon State tight end in the fifth round.