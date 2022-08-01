Three more Deshaun Watson lawsuits settle, leaving only one active case

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has now settled all but one of the lawsuits brought against him by female massage therapists who say he engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct during therapy sessions.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented two dozen women who sued Watson, told John Barr of ESPN that three of the remaining four active lawsuits against Watson have been settled.

Among those settling is Ashley Solis, the first massage therapist to sue Watson and the first to tell her story publicly.

Buzbee has not said who the one remaining plaintiff is, or what the status is with that case.

Watson is expected to learn today what if any league discipline he will face for the allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct. If the suspension falls short of the league’s request, the league can appeal, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell decides the appeal.