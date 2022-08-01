Titans activate Tommy Hudson from PUP list

Posted by Josh Alper on August 1, 2022, 9:52 AM EDT
NFL: NOV 28 Titans at Patriots
Getty Images

The Titans will be getting tight end Tommy Hudson on the field this week.

The team announced on Monday that Hudson has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. He was placed on the list after reporting to training camp last week.

Hudson signed with the Titans after going undrafted out of Arizona State in 2020. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad and caught three passes for 31 yards in five appearances last season.

The Titans signed Austin Hooper after he was released by the Browns this offseason. Geoff Swaim and fourth-round pick Chigoziem Okonkwo are also on the depth chart in Tennessee.

