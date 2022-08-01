Travis Kelce: I don’t plan on playing anywhere else

USA TODAY Sports

At the start of training camp, the Chiefs and Travis Kelce agreed to an adjusted contract that gave the tight end more money this season.

Kelce is under contract through 2025, but 2022 was the last year of guaranteed money of the extension he signed back in 2020.

On Monday, Kelce said he appreciated the Chiefs taking care of him financially in that way.

“I think, it’s just another reason why I love being here, man,” Kelce said during his press conference. “I’ve done everything I can to do things the right way both on the field and in the community and I’m going to continue to do that. They know that and they know what type of player they’re going to get, what type of leader they’re going to get in this building and also in the community.

“I’m just extremely appreciative of it, that they would even think about it or try and put something together. And it’s just another reason why I go out here and play my tail off for this city and this organization.”

Kelce was then asked if it is his goal to play his entire career with the Chiefs.

“I don’t plan on playing anywhere else, brother,” Kelce said. “I hope the Chiefs have that in mind, too.”

Kelce has been remarkably productive throughout his career, registering his tight-end record sixth consecutive season with at least 1,000 yards. He had 92 catches for 1,125 yards with nine touchdowns last season.

Kelce turns 33 in October. If he continues to play at a high level, quarterback Patrick Mahomes would surely want to keep him around, too.