Van Jefferson to undergo “minor knee surgery” Tuesday

Getty Images

Rams receiver Van Jefferson saw a knee specialist Monday, and the doctor recommended surgery. Jefferson will undergo “minor surgery” Tuesday, according to head coach Sean McVay.

McVay called Jefferson’s injury “a little knee tweak,” and while it is to the same knee Jefferson underwent surgery on during the offseason, it is in a different area of the knee.

“It was really positive news that we got on him,” McVay said after Monday’s practice, via Stu Jackson of the team website. “He’s in good spirts.”

McVay said Jefferson’s availability for the season opener against the Bills is “up in the air right now.”

“There’s definitely a chance for that, but we’ll see how the surgery goes and kind of have a better feel,” McVay said.

The Rams will get a long look at their younger receivers, such as Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell, but they also continue to keep the door open for Odell Beckham. McVay again mentioned the free agent’s potential return.

“I’ve been really encouraged,” McVay said. “Tutu had some good things that he did today. We know Ben Skowronek’s played a lot of good football for us on (special) teams and even last year on the offensive side of the ball. And then I think Brandon Powell has really shown that he’s capable of not only being a really good returner but a capable receiver.

“So we’ll look at those guys. And then, you know, we’ll continue to see if we can figure out when Odell will come back at some point as well.”

Jefferson caught 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns last season after making 19 receptions for 220 yards and one touchdown as a rookie in 2020.