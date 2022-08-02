Baker Mayfield on Deshaun Watson suspension: I don’t play against the other QB

USA Today Sports

When the Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, one of the first things many people noticed was that the Panthers will be hosting the Browns in the first week of the season.

Mayfield was traded because the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson earlier in the offseason and Monday brought word that Watson has been suspended for six games under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. That ruling may be appealed, but, for now, it means Watson will miss the chance to start in Carolina to kick off the 2022 season.

It also meant Mayfield fielded questions about the Watson ruling when he spoke to reporters on Monday. Mayfield said that he’s paid to play quarterback and “not to make decisions on anything other than that” while trying to keep the focus on his own bid to win the quarterback job for the NFC South club.

“Honestly, it’s none of my business,” Mayfield said, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “I don’t play against the other quarterback. I know it’s the most cliché thing to say, but that’s just the truth.”

Mayfield has been splitting first-team time with Sam Darnold during training camp and it remains to be seen when the Panthers will make a call about which of them will lead the offense against Cleveland in the opener.