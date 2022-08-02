Broncos add F1’s Lewis Hamilton to ownership group

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 2, 2022, 11:05 AM EDT
The Broncos are adding a man who knows a thing or two about winning trophies to their new ownership group.

Lewis Hamilton, who holds the record for most wins in Formula  racing history, is joining the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, the Broncos announced on Tuesday.

“We’re delighted to welcome seven-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group,” Rob Walton said in a statement released by the team. “He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport. With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization.”

The only Black driver in F1 history, Hamilton holds the records for most wins (103), pole positions (103), and podium finishes (188). A native of the U.K., Hamilton’s seven driver’s championships are also tied for the most in F1 history.

On Sunday, Hamilton finished second in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The NFL’s full ownership is expected to approve the Broncos’ sale to the Walton-Penner group at a league meeting in Minnesota on Aug. 9.

Former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice was previously announced as a member of the ownership group.

2 responses to “Broncos add F1’s Lewis Hamilton to ownership group

  1. This team is doing everything the Raiders aren’t doing. They will be in the mix this season, the Raiders will be lucky to have 6 wins this season.

    Chiefs 13-4
    Chargers 12-5
    Broncos 10-7
    Raiders 5-12

  2. As a huge fan of Lewis I see this as a great move for him, but it’s hard to see how his experience is relevant to the NFL and winning games given that racing and football could not be more different. However I could see it helping with recruiting of free agents as many see him as an ultimate winner and role model so why not.

