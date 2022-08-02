Broncos add F1’s Lewis Hamilton to ownership group

Getty Images

The Broncos are adding a man who knows a thing or two about winning trophies to their new ownership group.

Lewis Hamilton, who holds the record for most wins in Formula racing history, is joining the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, the Broncos announced on Tuesday.

“We’re delighted to welcome seven-time Formula 1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group,” Rob Walton said in a statement released by the team. “He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport. With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization.”

The only Black driver in F1 history, Hamilton holds the records for most wins (103), pole positions (103), and podium finishes (188). A native of the U.K., Hamilton’s seven driver’s championships are also tied for the most in F1 history.

On Sunday, Hamilton finished second in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The NFL’s full ownership is expected to approve the Broncos’ sale to the Walton-Penner group at a league meeting in Minnesota on Aug. 9.

Former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice was previously announced as a member of the ownership group.