Broncos lose Damarea Crockett to a torn ACL

Posted by Josh Alper on August 2, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT
Tuesday was not a good day for ACLs at Broncos training camp.

Running back Damarea Crockett confirmed the fears that accompanied his departure from Tuesday’s practice with a knee injury in a Twitter post confirming that he tore his ACL.

Wide receiver Tim Patrick also tore his ACL during the same practice, so the Broncos will be shorthanded at a pair of offensive positions as they continue their preparations for the 2022 season.

Crockett played 12 games for the Broncos last season. Almost all of his playing time came on special teams, but he did carry the ball three times for seven yards.

Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams, Mike Boone, and Tyreik McAllister are the healthy backs in Denver.

3 responses to “Broncos lose Damarea Crockett to a torn ACL

  3. NFL needs to put $$$ into understanding what each guy can take by height/weight/flexibility-torn ACLs never used to happen -now it’s commonplace. At what point does injury to be the best dilute the end product?

