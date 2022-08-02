Cam Akers: I’m expecting to play at a much higher level

Getty Images

Just over a year ago, Rams running back Cam Akers tore his Achilles while preparing for the 2021 season.

He then managed to make a remarkable recovery to get back on the field for Los Angeles’ regular-season finale before starting three of the team’s four postseason games en route to a victory in Super Bowl LVI.

After rushing for 131 yards in the Rams’ playoff victory over the Seahawks in 2020, Akers was poised to become Los Angeles’ featured back in 2021. While the injury derailed that last year, he’s now hungry to contribute like he did toward the end of his rookie year.

“I expect me to play at a much higher level,” Akers said at training camp, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “I just want to go out, get myself the best chance … to perform, do what I do best and that’s make plays. Whether that’s in the film room, whether that’s in the training room, I don’t know.

“Whatever it is, I’m putting my best foot forward.”

Akers said it feels good to go through camp after not experiencing the camaraderie and team building in 2021.

“I missed it,” Akers said. “You know when you take a year off, almost a year — it felt like a year — you miss everything about it, the small [things], the hard days, the easy days, good, bad. I’m just happy to be out here.”

A second-round pick in 2020, Akers rushed for 625 yards with a pair of touchdowns as a rookie, also catching 11 passes for 123 yards with a TD. In the 2021 postseason, he rushed for 172 yards and caught eight passes for 76 yards.