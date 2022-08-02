Colts sign Alex Mollette, place two on IR

Getty Images

The Colts have made a few moves on Tuesday morning.

Indianapolis announced receiver John Hurst and offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell have been place on injured reserve. And the team has re-signed center Alex Molette.

Molette initially joined the club as an undrafted free agent in the spring. He started 46 games at Marshall, playing all along the interior of the offensive line. The Colts had let him go in May.

The Colts had just added Hurst on July 26 after he’d spent time with the Buccaneers and Chargers in the last two seasons. O’Donnell bounced between Indianapolis’ practice squad and 53-man roster in 2021 but he didn’t appear in a game.