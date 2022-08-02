Cowboys hire Tad Carper from the Cavaliers as senior VP for communications

Getty Images

Rich Dalrymple left as the Cowboys’ senior vice president of public relations and communications six months ago after his involvement in the team’s cheerleader scandal. The Cowboys announced his replacement Tuesday.

They have hired Tad Carper, formerly the executive vice president and chief communications officer of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

Carper had served in his role with Cavaliers from April 2003 until leaving this past May. He joined the NBA team in March 2000 as vice president of marketing.

Carper received his Master’s degree in sport management from the University of Richmond and his Bachelor’s in business administration from Shepherd University.

“We are so happy to have Tad join the Dallas Cowboys family,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. “Tad brings deep and proven experience at the highest levels, and he is one of the sports industry’s most respected communications professionals. Tad is the right person to lead our communications platform, both internally and externally, into the future.”

Dalrymple retired in February, two weeks before an ESPN report named him as the principal figure in a $2.4 million settlement with four cheerleaders who allegedly were videotaped while changing clothes in 2015.

Before the scandal, Dalrymple served as one of Jones’ confidants for 32 years.