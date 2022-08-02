D.J. Humphries signs extension with Cardinals through 2025

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced a contract extension for left tackle D.J. Humphries that runs through 2025.

Humphries was scheduled to become a free agent in 2023 after signing a three-year, $45 million deal with the Cardinals in 2020. That contract called for him to make $14 million in non-guaranteed salary this season with another $1 million in per-game roster bonuses and his salary cap number was scheduled to be $19.3 million.

Humphries said in June he expected to remain in Arizona beyond 2023 because “left tackles don’t grow on trees,” but he had been holding in until he got his new deal.

Humphries, 28, joined the Cardinals as a first-round draft choice in 2015, and he has started 75 games since. (He had a 47-game consecutive starts streak stopped after testing positive for COVID-19 before a Week 17 game against the Cowboys last season.)

He made the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2021.

The Cardinals face uncertainty in their offensive line beyond this season. Guards Justin Pugh and Will Hernandez and right tackle Kelvin Beachum all are scheduled for free agency, and center Rodney Hudson could consider retiring.