Dan Quinn said he told Mike McCarthy he’d leave Cowboys “if it’s easier for me to go”

Posted by Josh Alper on August 2, 2022, 1:55 PM EDT
Dan Quinn was a candidate for several head coaching vacancies this offseason, but he announced he would be returning for a second season as the Cowboys defensive coordinator before all of those positions were filled.

Quinn told Jori Epstein of USA Today that “there will be a time when I’m definitely interested” in being a head coach for the second time, but wasn’t “quite ready” to take that step this year. Quinn said he felt there was a lot to accomplish with the Cowboys defense and many others have noted that he could have a chance to move one step up the ladder in Dallas should Cowboys owner Jerry Jones decide to let Mike McCarthy go.

That prospect could be a reason for tension between the two men, but McCarthy has dismissed that idea. Quinn recounted a conversation with McCarthy that saw him offer to step aside if his presence made the current head coach uncomfortable.

“I was like, ‘Hey man, let’s talk about it and see what you think,'” Quinn said. “‘If it’s easier for to me go, just say the word and I’m gone.’ Then he kind of laughed and said, ‘You know, if this was 10 years ago, I’d say yeah, it would help for you to go. But I don’t want to say that right now. Because I think winning is better with you here.'”

None of that is likely to quash speculation about McCarthy’s future should the Cowboys get off to a slow start and Quinn did note that the lessons learned from his time as the Falcons head coach leaves him “able to hit the ground running with a fast start” when he does get a second chance in a top job.

7 responses to “Dan Quinn said he told Mike McCarthy he’d leave Cowboys “if it’s easier for me to go”

  1. Super Bowl aside, his schtick wore thin pretty quickly in Atlanta. He is too much rah-rah and meathead. And his clock management…. oh my! Buyer beware on DQ as a leader of men.

  2. Lol. Word is he was AWFUL in his Bears’ interview earlier this year, and he withdrew his name because the writing was on the wall.

  3. 2 failed HCs joking about failing at their current team…. Some are just ‘special’!

  5. McCarthy is at the point in his life where he doesn’t need to be freaked out over people talking about him losing his job. If he does, he walks away with plenty of money and knowing he gave it his best. Sometimes, you get too old to worry about gossip, just do your job and live your life.

  7. It’s not the coach. It’s the GM.
    Perfect match

    – 31 other NFL teams

