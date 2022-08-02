Deebo Samuel denies frustration with “wide-back” role

Getty Images

Deebo Samuel scrubbed all references to the 49ers from his social media this offseason, and he requested the team trade him. All’s well that ends well.

The All-Pro receiver talked to the media for the first time since February and two days after signing a three-year, $71.55 million extension. He declined to provide any insight.

Samuel instead considers everything that happened since the end of last season as water under the bridge.

“At the end of the day, like I said, it’s a business,” Samuel said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “We figured it out and we got everything done.”

He stuck to the script when asked whether he regretted asking for a trade in April.

“Do I regret requesting a trade?” Samuel said. “At the end of the day, this is a business. We came to a decision, and I’m here. So I’m happy to be here, and it is what it is.”

Samuel did respond to reports that he was unhappy with the 49ers for giving him the ball more as a running back after Week 9. Including the postseason, Samuel had 87 catches, 86 carries and seven kickoff returns.

“That’s false,” Samuel said. “There’s a lot of things that came out that I wanted to speak on, but at the end of the day, I wasn’t allowed to.”

He didn’t expound on who wouldn’t let him talk or why. Frankly, Samuel could have cleared up a lot of things by speaking.

But he did learn something during his long, annoying wait for a long-term deal.

“You just have to be patient,” Samuel said. “Be patient. Communicate. Everything is not going to happen as you want to at first.”

As part of the contract, Samuel has annual incentives of up to $650,000 tied to rushing. So, he will continue in the “wide-back” hybrid role he took on last year, with Kyle Shanahan calling Samuel a “special player.”