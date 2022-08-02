Dolphins release Adam Butler after failed physical

Miami Dolphins Mandatory Minicamp
Defensive tackle Adam Butler won’t be with the Dolphins in 2022.

Butler was released on Tuesday with a failed physical designation. Butler had not practiced with the team during training camp due to an undisclosed injury.

Butler signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins last year and appeared in all 17 games during the regular season. He was credited with 17 tackles and two sacks.

The Patriots initially signed Butler as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and he recorded 15 sacks in 63 games for New England.

Emmanuel Ogbah, Raekwon Davis, Christian Wilkins, John Jenkins, and Zach Sieler remain on hand on the Miami defensive line.

