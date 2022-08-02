Irv Smith underwent thumb surgery today

Getty Images

Vikings tight end Irv Smith left practice Monday and later returned but did not participate the rest of the afternoon. Now, we know why.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced Smith underwent surgery on his thumb Tuesday. The team, though, is not ruling out Smith’s return for the start of the season.

Smith is 11 months removed from knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, which kept him out of all of the 2021 season.

In 2020, Smith caught 30 passes for 365 yards and five touchdowns.

Ben Ellefson, Johnny Mundt and Zach Davidson are behind Smith on the Vikings’ depth chart at the position.