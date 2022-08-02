Jerry Jones: “No urgency” looking for veteran WR after James Washington injury

Getty Images

Cowboys wide receiver James Washington suffered a Jones fracture in his foot during Monday’s training camp practice and he’s set to miss around 10 weeks as he recovers from surgery to repair the injury.

Losing Washington leaves the Cowboys short on experienced wideouts beyond CeeDee Lamb. Michael Gallup is not expected to be ready for the start of the regular season as he makes his way back from a torn ACL, which leaves third-round pick Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown, T.J. Vasher, Simi Fehoko, and the recently signed KaVontae Turpin as the other current options at wideout.

That’s led many to suggest the Cowboys will be looking outside the organization for some help, but team owner Jerry Jones said otherwise on Tuesday.

“I’m plenty satisfied. There is no urgency looking for a veteran receiver,” Jones said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

Should the younger wideouts fail to impress in the next few days, the Cowboys may have to revisit that stance.