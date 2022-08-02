Jordan Poyer having MRI for elbow injury

Getty Images

Bills safety Jordan Poyer‘s training camp took a bad turn on Tuesday.

Poyer left the field during practice holding his left arm. Multiple reporters at the practice shared that Poyer conferred with trainers for a short period of time before taking a cart back to the locker room.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Poyer hurt his elbow and will have an MRI to determine the extent of the damage.

Poyer came into camp looking for a new contract and said that his camp was speaking to the Bills about a deal when he reported to camp. Poyer didn’t say if those talks had the two sides close to a deal and any serious injury would likely have a major impact on those conversations.

They’d also have a major impact on the Buffalo defense as Poyer’s coming off an All-Pro season in their secondary.