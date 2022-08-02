Jordan Poyer out a few weeks, expects to play in Bills’ opener vs. Rams

Getty Images

Bills safety Jordan Poyer appears to be out for the preseason but good to go for the regular season.

Poyer suffered a hyperextended elbow today and will miss a few weeks but return for the start of the regular season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Bills play in the Week One Thursday night season opener against the Rams. Poyer should be there against Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp & Co.

The 31-year-old Poyer had perhaps his best season last year, being chosen a first-team All-Pro for the first time.

Poyer had been negotiating for a new contract. It’s unclear to what extend this injury will affect those negotiations.