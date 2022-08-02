Jordan Poyer out a few weeks, expects to play in Bills’ opener vs. Rams

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 2, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills Training Camp
Getty Images

Bills safety Jordan Poyer appears to be out for the preseason but good to go for the regular season.

Poyer suffered a hyperextended elbow today and will miss a few weeks but return for the start of the regular season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Bills play in the Week One Thursday night season opener against the Rams. Poyer should be there against Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp & Co.

The 31-year-old Poyer had perhaps his best season last year, being chosen a first-team All-Pro for the first time.

Poyer had been negotiating for a new contract. It’s unclear to what extend this injury will affect those negotiations.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Jordan Poyer out a few weeks, expects to play in Bills’ opener vs. Rams

  1. And, so it begins. Expect a lot more of this. Buffalo’s best window was last year.

  3. “And, so it begins. Expect a lot more of this. Buffalo’s best window was last year.”
    ________________

    And so what begins? Players get injured on every team.

    That sounds incredibly desperate.

  4. touchback6 says:
    August 2, 2022 at 4:31 pm
    And, so it begins. Expect a lot more of this. Buffalo’s best window was last year.
    _____________________________________________________________
    False. Buffalo’s window is now. They kept 99% of their best players and added pieces to the weak spots of their 2021 roster… Pass catching RB… Cook. Star DB opposite Tre White… Elam. Pass Rushing Specialist… Von Miller. Run blocking Guard… Saffold. Run stuffing DT’s… Settle/Phillips/Jones. Options for Slot… Crowder/Shakir. The Bills window starts in 2022.

  5. Spot on, EJ. This year is the start – it’s what the team has been building toward the past 3-4 years.

    Last year was the 1st year they really had a shot. But this is the 1st year they’re a favorite, and this core is together for at least another 3 years.

    Opposing fans love to say the window is closing, but it’s just copium. We’re in for a good window w/ this core, and a longer & more fluctuating window as long as JA is QB.

  6. EJ says:
    August 2, 2022 at 5:06 pm
    touchback6 says:
    August 2, 2022 at 4:31 pm
    And, so it begins. Expect a lot more of this. Buffalo’s best window was last year.
    _____________________________________________________________
    False. Buffalo’s window is now. They kept 99% of their best players and added pieces to the weak spots of their 2021 roster… Pass catching RB… Cook. Star DB opposite Tre White… Elam. Pass Rushing Specialist… Von Miller. Run blocking Guard… Saffold. Run stuffing DT’s… Settle/Phillips/Jones. Options for Slot… Crowder/Shakir. The Bills window starts in 2022.

    ——————-

    Nope. NE stronger, AFC field overall stronger.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.