Kawaan Baker suspended six games

Getty Images

The NFL has suspended Saints receiver Kawaan Baker for the first six games of the regular season, the team announced. Baker violated the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

That does not help Baker’s chances of making a roster that is stacked at the position. But the 2021 seventh-round selection would not count on the team’s 53-player roster until his return.

He can participate in all preseason practices and games and is eligible to return to the active roster following the Saints’ Week 6 game against the Bengals.

Baker spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad but played two games last season. He saw action on 27 special teams snaps and none on offense.