Leonard Fournette on his offseason weight gain: I got big genes

Getty Images

Buccaneers coaches reportedly were not happy with running back Leonard Fournette getting out of shape in the offseason when he tipped the scales at 260 pounds. But Fournette reported to training camp at 245.

That’s still over his listed weight of 228 but closer.

Fournette addressed his weight gain during an appearance on NFL Network on Tuesday.

“It don’t matter to me, because I know who I am,” Fournette said of chatter about his weight gain. “I know that I can always get in shape. People don’t understand. As a running back, you have to recover. You’ve got to train, and then we have kids. I try to fit all that in the time I have to train, too. So, yeah, I mean I got big genes, so it is what it is.”

NFL Network apparently didn’t ask what he weighs now, but he should have dropped some more weight after a week in camp.

Fournette’s trainer has admitted Fournette used time in a sauna to melt off the weight before reporting to camp, which is not a recommended weight loss method.