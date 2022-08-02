Mac Jones: Tyquan Thornton clearly has the speed to get open

Getty Images

The Patriots have not had much success with drafting receivers in recent memory.

But they’re trying to change that with rookie Tyquan Thornton.

Selected with the 50th overall pick in the second round, Thornton was the 10th receiver off the board in this year’s draft — though he was not necessarily projected to go that high. Now in training camp, quarterback Mac Jones complimented Thornton’s speed as an asset for the offense.

“I think Ty is a hard worker,” Jones said on Tuesday, via Nick Goss of NBCSportsBoston.com. “He’s starting to really grasp the things we’re doing. Getting open — he clearly has the speed to get open.

“We have a great group of guys, and we need to spread the ball out to them — that’s the whole point of this offense. Get the ball to different people and not key on one person, spread the wealth, and allow those guys to run after the catch.”

Thornton ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, so there’s been no doubt about his speed. Whether that will fully translate to on-field success is another story.

Thornton caught 62 passes for 948 yards with 10 touchdowns in his final season at Baylor.