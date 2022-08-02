Mike McDaniel unbothered by Preston Williams’ complaint about lack of opportunity

Getty Images

Dolphins receiver Preston Williams doesn’t seem particularly happy with his role, tweeting “just want opportunity” on Monday night.

In response, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel doesn’t seem bothered by Preston’s complaint.

“The most pressing needs of the football team, I don’t necessarily see within social media, so I don’t prioritize that necessarily,” McDaniel said.

Williams, though, didn’t back down during his media availability Tuesday.

Williams, who has played only eight games each of the past three seasons because of injuries, has not seen many opportunities, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, but then, neither have receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. and tight ends Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen.

“One of the things that (wide receivers coach) Wes Welker and I strongly connect on from our journeys, which were the exact same – we were the same athlete by the way – is that we hold with a lot of esteem and responsibility preparing people and giving them opportunities,” McDaniel said, via a transcript from the team. “It’s also really looking to the players, too, to understand that every time they’re on the field, the way we do things, it’s a tremendous opportunity for them as well as their teammates who they’re depending on to execute and operate at a high standard. People care. People want to do good, so I get that and I don’t really hold much weight to all of that.”

Williams is competing with several others for the fifth and possibly sixth roster spots at receiver after the team revamped the position this offseason.

The Dolphins have added Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson, Trent Sherfield, Mohamed Sanu and fourth-rounder Erik Ezukanma this offseason to go with 2021 first-rounder Jaylen Waddle, Williams and Bowden.