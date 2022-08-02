Nick Bosa: I have a lot of faith contract talks will be smooth

Getty Images

The 49ers took care of a big item on their to-do list when they agreed to a contract extension with wide receiver Deebo Samuel and that moves another item closer to the top of the list.

Defensive end Nick Bosa is heading into his fourth season and in the market for a new deal of his own. The team has exercised their option on his rookie deal for the 2023 season, so there’s some time for things to get worked out and General Manager John Lynch suggested it might be 2023 before talks really heat up on that front.

That timeline seems to work for Bosa. He said he “definitely got lucky” landing with the 49ers and shared his belief that negotiations will move quickly once they do get underway.

“I have a lot of faith that when the time comes, it will be smooth,” Bosa said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News.

Things can play out differently than hoped when two sides sit down to talk, but the 49ers have gotten deals done with key players like George Kittle, Fred Warner and Samuel in recent years. That suggests they’ll find a way to get it done with Bosa at some point as well.