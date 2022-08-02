Patriots sign Jalen Elliott, Brad Hawkins

Getty Images

The Patriots added a pair of defensive backs to their 90-man roster on Tuesday.

The team announced the signings of Jalen Elliott and Brad Hawkins. They had space for both players, so they did not announce any corresponding roster moves.

Elliott signed with the Lions after going undrafted in 2020, failed to make the cut and returned to the team in 2021. He had 12 tackles in eight games and was dropped from the roster earlier in the offseason.

Hawkins set a Michigan record by playing in 56 games during his time at the school. He was undrafted this year and signed with the Falcons, but got released earlier this month.