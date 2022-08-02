Preston Williams tweets that he wants an opportunity

Getty Images

The Dolphins revamped their wide receiving corps this offseason and it appears their moves seem to have left one member of the corps feeling like he’s without a seat at the end of a game of musical chairs.

Preston Williams has spent the last three years in Miami and he’s picked up 56 catches for 787 yards and seven touchdowns while dealing with injuries that have limited him to 24 games. The Dolphins have picked up Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson, Trent Sherfield, Mohamed Sanu, and fourth-rounder Erik Ezukanma to go with 2021 first-rounder Jaylen Waddle and Williams, who took to Twitter with an apparent plea for more of a chance to make an impact.

“Just want opportunity,” Williams wrote.

If the Dolphins feel certain that Williams won’t be earning that opportunity in their offense, they may be able to get something for him from a needier team before the summer is over.