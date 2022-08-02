Report: Broncos fear Tim Patrick, Damarea Crockett have “serious” knee injuries

Getty Images

The Broncos have not had the best of days.

They lost both receiver Tim Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett to injuries Tuesday. Both have knee injuries and are undergoing magnetic resonance imaging tests to confirm, head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after practice.

But the team’s fear is both have “serious” injuries, Mike Klis of News9 reports.

Crockett injured his knee in an early special teams drill and limped off the field with the aid of trainers, while Patrick’s injury was non-contact on a leaping catch as his right leg gave out.

Patrick signed a three-year contract extension with the Broncos last November. He followed up a 51-catch season in 2020 with 53 catches for 734 yards and five touchdowns in 16 starts last year.

Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Kendall Hinton, Seth Williams, Travis Fulgham, Tyrie Cleveland, Trey Quinn and fifth-rounder Montrell Washington also are on the roster at the position.

Crockett played 12 games last season, seeing action on five offensive snaps and 182 on special teams.

Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon III and Mike Boone are on the depth chart in front of Crockett, but the Broncos will have to replace Crockett on special teams if he is indeed lost for the season.