Report: Chester Rogers signing one-year deal with Texans

Getty Images

The Texans worked out free agent receivers Chester Rogers and Willie Snead. They have agreed with Rogers on a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rogers, 28, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016, signing with the Colts. He spent four seasons in Indianapolis, appearing in 53 games with 22 starts. He caught 111 passes for 1,221 yards and five touchdowns in his time with the Colts.

He went to camp with the Dolphins in 2020 but joined the Titans’ practice squad after not making Miami’s roster. Rogers did not play a game that season.

In 2021, Rogers played 16 games with two starts with Tennessee. He caught 30 passes for 301 total yards and a touchdown. He saw action on 464 offensive snaps and 102 on special teams.