Saints’ Smoke Monday suffers significant knee injury

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 2, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT
USA Today

Saints undrafted rookie safety Smoke Monday suffered what appears to be a bad knee injury in practice today.

The injury is “significant,” according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Although every undrafted rookie has an uphill battle to make the roster, Monday had been drawing praise through the offseason and early in training camp and appeared to have a decent chance. It now looks like he’ll spend his rookie year on injured reserve.

In addition to being a member of the all-name team, Monday was second-team All-SEC in 2020 at Auburn.

