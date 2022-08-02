Tim Patrick tore his ACL

Getty Images

The Broncos feared that wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a serious knee injury when he was hurt during Tuesday’s practice and that fear has been realized.

Mike Klis of KUSA was the first to report that an MRI showed Patrick tore his ACL. He will miss the entire 2022 season as a result.

It’s the third straight season that a Broncos wideout has gone down with a torn ACL. Courtland Sutton was injured early in the 2020 season and KJ Hamler went down a few weeks into last season.

Patrick didn’t even make it to Week 1, which will give Hamler and other wideouts a chance to earn playing time next to Sutton and Jerry Jeudy in the offense this season. Patrick will have to put his own hopes to connect with Russell Wilson on ice until 2023.