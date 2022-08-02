Trevor Lawrence: Travis Etienne looks even better than when we were at Clemson

Getty Images

The Jaguars had two first-round picks last year, and they used both on players from Clemson, quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall and running back Travis Etienne 25th. Lawrence started his entire rookie season, but Etienne never saw the field after a preseason foot injury.

Now Etienne is back on the practice field, and Lawrence thinks he looks better than ever.

“He looks like he’s in better shape than he was in our last year at Clemson,” Lawrence said. “Right now he looks great, he’s running really well, picking up the offense, done a great job in protections. All the things we’ve asked him to do, he’s done a great job.”

Lawrence said he and Etienne have always had a strong rapport.

“I think we’re in sync,” Lawrence said. “We were able to throw a little bit this offseason when he was in town, we were able to get together. We’ve always had a good relationship between us, so that’s something we didn’t lose, we still have that. Honestly just glad to have him back. He’s a big playmaker, just seeing him working himself back, you can see him starting to flash more and more every day. I’m just excited, and I think when September comes he’s going to be hitting his stride.”

With running back James Robinson coming off an Achilles injury, Etienne may play an even larger role in the offense this year than the Jaguars expected of him last year. Lawrence thinks he’s ready.