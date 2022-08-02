Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne won’t play Thursday night

Getty Images

The Jaguars won’t be playing their starting quarterback in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced on Tuesday that Trevor Lawrence will be an observer for the team’s preseason opener. Jake Luton will get the start against the Raiders with Kyle Sloter also available to take snaps. C.J. Beathard is also on the roster, but is currently dealing with a groin injury.

Pederson also said that running back Travis Etienne will sit out. Etienne missed all of his rookie season with a foot injury, but the team will wait at least one more week to put the 2021 first-round pick back into game action.

The Jaguars will host the Browns on August 12 in their second preseason outing.