Why weren’t the Dolphins’ tampering penalties more significant?

Posted by Mike Florio on August 2, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT
On Tuesday, the NFL announced that the Dolphins had been engaged in a blatant, multi-year tampering effort that targeted a Super Bowl-winning coach and the greatest player of all time, and that victimized three different NFL franchises (Patriots, Buccaneers, Saints). The punishment doesn’t seem to come close to fitting the crime.

“The investigators found tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in announcing the discipline. “I know of no prior instance of a team violating the prohibition on tampering with both a head coach and star player, to the potential detriment of multiple other clubs, over a period of several years. Similarly, I know of no prior instance in which ownership was so directly involved in the violations.”

So why did the Dolphins lose only a first-round pick and a third-round pick for it? Sure, owner Stephen Ross is required to stay in New York (where he spends most of his time anyway) through October 23 and pay $1.5 million. Yes, co-owner Bruce Beal also was fined $500,000 and can’t attend league meetings through the end of the year (big deal). For what they actually did, and given the slim chance that they were going to even be caught, it arguably was worth it.

The extent of the prohibited conversations shows just how nonchalantly tampering happens. They talked to Brady in 2019 and 2020, when he was under contract with the Patriots. They talked to Brady and his agent, Don Yee, during and after the 2021 season, while Brady was playing for the Buccaneers. They talked to Yee, who also represents Sean Payton, about hiring Payton before he resigned from the Saints.

(Here’s something to ponder: Would Payton have resigned from the Saints if he didn’t think he would be coaching the Dolphins in 2022?)

It’s unclear how the league set the penalties. Maybe the truth is that it’s unprecedented only insofar as the Dolphins were caught, thanks to the concerns raised by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores and a tanking investigation that found plenty of evidence of attempted tanking but that (thanks to Flores) never became actual tanking.

Other tampering has occurred. As explained in Playmakers, the Cowboys had put everything in place to hire Payton from the Saints in early 2019. That surely didn’t start with the Cowboys following the approved steps of the tampering policy (i.e., calling the Saints, reaching agreement on compensation, and then raising it with Payton). The Cowboys knew Payton was interested, they knew what it would take to get him, and they were ready to surrender the coach in the hand and activate the formal effort to land the Payton in the bush.

Also, the Dolphins weren’t the only Florida team to tamper with Brady. Former Bucs coach Bruce Arians publicly stated his interest in Brady and then-Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers before free agency began in 2020. It was a textbook violation that, like the vast majority of tampering violations, was ignored. Then, after signing Brady, the Bucs pushed to the media a hokey, concocted chain of events that covered their tampering tracks.

Look at it this way. If the Dolphins took advantage of an unauthorized head start in talking to Brady and didn’t get him, surely the team that got him didn’t wait until the start of free agency to speak to him for the first time.

So that’s the best explanation; the Dolphins aren’t alone in tampering. Most if not all teams do it, in some form or another. But, in this case, it gave the league office a way to whack the Dolphins for something, because finding that Ross attempted to lose games generally could have sparked a class action civil lawsuit and/or a criminal investigation as to whether the Dolphins attempted to lose specific games.

Again, Flores saved the day, by refusing to act on the hints his multi-billionaire boss was dropping. The reward Flores got for doing so was to get dropped by an owner who prefers to have coaches who will do what the owner wants, without having to expressly be ordered to do so.

27 responses to “Why weren’t the Dolphins’ tampering penalties more significant?

  1. Why hasn’t Brady been punished? He was at the heart of tampering with 2 teams for 2 years.

  2. The Dolphins tampered to get Don Shula and the Heat tampered to get Pay Riley, so I guess they figured it worked out before why no give it a shot.

  5. If the league had convincing enough proof of tampering to punish Ross, and Beal and the Dolphins, why was there no penalty for the others involved in the exact same tampering – Brady Payton & their agent Yee?

  6. Stephen Ross and his sidekick Beal should be forced to sell the team, they are a complete embarrassment to the NFL and fellow owners.
    The Dolphins franchise has been a complete disaster under this ownership group and its not going to get better with Ross in his 80s.
    In addition I would bet anything Ross demanded Tua be selected over Herbert.

  7. So the NFLPA allows their players to engage in recruitment discussions such as Carr and Davante Adams over the years as admitted, but other members of a club cannot do the same?

    Why does it seem like the NFLPA doesnt have to hold to the same standards as the league? They should.

  8. All of these arbitrary punishment by Goodell are coming back to bite him and the league. I never could understand his definition of integrity of the game. 4 games for not not turning over your cell phone for deflated footballs warrants more punishment or at least the same punishment than rape or sexual assault- see Big Ben, Ray Rice, Zeke, Watson. I really think it must be true-owners get off easy- fine. Just be consistent. 1.5 million to a billionaire is nothing. Fewer draft picks surrendered than deflated footballs.

  9. Because the league doesn’t punish their owners. For the people correlating Calvin Ridley to Deshaun Watson, this is the better apples/apples comparison. Both are against the integrity of the game, and Ridley got a year. Ross got barely anything.

  10. In terms of punishment, the dolphins should be forever prohibited from signing ean payton and tom brady in any capacity.

  11. To be fair to the Dolphins, this is the biggest draft pick punishment in NFL history, since only the Patriots had lost a 1st round pick before (twice) and this is a first and third, beating NE’s 1st and 4th for deflategate. But to be fair to the Patriots, their punishments were for much more vague, “more probable than not” instances, whereas this is a blatant, fully spelled out violation directly harming multiple teams over multiple years and even though it didn’t succeed, it deserves harsh punishment, since those overtures from MIA and other teams while under contract probably helped push Brady even more to leave, pushed Payton to retire so that he could go to the Dolphins… It feels like the NFL deliberately barely one upped the deflategate punishment, and left it at that, dumping the story right after the Deshaun Watson decision so that they can overshadow each other.

  13. For those of you saying why isn’t brady being punished too. No brady fan here but respect what he has done but isn’t that why players hire agents. So seems like the agents involved should get hit with punishment. I would think not sure but wouldn’t the agent be liable since they are hired to negotiate any and all contracts

  14. smarterthanmost says:

    Why did Watson get ANY games?
    ———————
    Guess you didnt read the report from the lady who got bodily fluids applied to her without consent.

  15. The Dolphins should have been penalized more harsh. We are talking the integrity of the game! Sean Payton was suspended 1 year for Bountygate. They only lost 2 second round picks though. The Patriots lost first and fourth round picks for Deflategate. Brady was suspended for 4 games. For allegedly tanking for which they would receive a high first round pick, they should be penalized at least 2 first rounders, plus suspend Ross for at least 1 year.

  16. “Arians publicly stated his interest in Brady and then-Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers” Oh, the HORROR! Tampering is when an owner or GM contacts a player while under contract with a different team. A coach daydreaming is tampering!?! Ahahahaha!!

  17. As I’ve stated many times, teams constantly cheat with actual proof and it being real, and nothing happens.

    Goodell either ignores the AFC team cheating or barely punishes
    it.

    The Bucs should be docked a pick for cheating my team. Arians is a loser.

    The thing is, people know Goodell will do nothing if it cheats the Pats, because dynasties hurt overall ROI on the NFL product. All kinds of money was left on the table during the last cba due to NEs 2nd dynasty.

    This happened because Flores spoke up. If Flores hadn’t gone public, the known cheating of the Pats (Jets did it twice to NE, barely punished once for 100k), by Miami, wouldn’t have been exposed and Goodell would have ignored it.

  18. The first round pick from Miami should go to the Saints and the third round pick to the Patriots.

    Highly unlikely Sean Payton quits if Miami had not tampered. They probably offered a king’s ransom.

  19. It’s classic Donald Trump attitude. It’s not illegal if you don’t get caught. If you do get caught they won’t do anything anyway.

  20. Losing a first and third round pick is pretty big for not getting anything out of tampering. If anything, Brady and Sean Payton can’t have anything to do with this franchise from here on out.

  21. For everyone wanting to know why Brady wasn’t punished he can’t sign himself to a deal with the Dolphins, should there be rules against taking to players, probably but are they going to mic players up for every conversation post game and then listen to see what the coaches say to players? Only one side can offer a contract…

  22. I love how the fans of teams that Brady beat have nothing but to call him a cheater. Maybeif you had a better team…..

    ROFLOL

  24. MortimerInMiami says:
    August 2, 2022 at 6:14 pm
    Stephen Ross and his sidekick Beal should be forced to sell the team, they are a complete embarrassment to the NFL and fellow owners.
    The Dolphins franchise has been a complete disaster under this ownership group and its not going to get better with Ross in his 80s.
    In addition I would bet anything Ross demanded Tua be selected over Herbert.

    Xxxxxxxxxxx Xxxxxxxxxxx Xxxxxxxxxxx

    The last sentence gave away your ultimate grievance. Petty and small.

    As for the rest, the guy has paid for whole brand new things out of his own pocket. He has had no issues spending on FAs, ever.

    We as fans understood what the deal was once Tunsil was sent to Houston. So the Flores charge was always nonsense. And I’m personally glad he’s gone from Miami.

    Embarrassment? I would point to Cleveland, that clown show has it in spades.

  25. Watson and Ross get off easy. NFL adopts the flawed cashless bail system when addressing penalties.

  26. greenbaydean says:
    August 2, 2022 at 6:07 pm
    Why hasn’t Brady been punished? He was at the heart of tampering with 2 teams for 2 years.

    Um because the rule is you can`t talk to players or coaches that are under contract not the other way around. There is no rule about players or coaches talking to other owners in the CBA because the union would simply tell them “If you don`t want tampering, keep your owners in check” so Brady & Payton didn`t break any rules.

