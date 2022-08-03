Aaron Rodgers: Romeo Doubs makes a “wow” play every day

Getty Images

The Packers haven’t had second-round pick Christian Watson on the field at training camp yet, which has left the door open for another rookie to catch the eye of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and others at the team’s practices.

Fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs has drawn good reviews from reporters who have watched the team’s practices over the last couple of weeks. On Wednesday, Rodgers joined everyone else who has showered praise on the wideout for his efforts thus far.

“Every single day, there’s been at least one ‘wow’ play from him,” Rodgers said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “That’s kind of rare for a young guy like that. Now we’ve had some guys over the years do that, but they’re all in the top 10 in Packers receiving history.”

Rodgers said over the weekend that he likes the receivers the Packers have on the roster and noted Doubs’ “nice start.” That has continued into the second week of camp and more of the same should make him a regular in the lineup come September.