Amari Cooper returns to Browns practice

Getty Images

The Browns had wide receiver Amari Cooper back on the practice field at training camp on Wednesday.

Cooper hurt his ankle late in practice on Monday and head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the session that he didn’t have an update as to the severity. He sat out of Tuesday’s workout, but didn’t need to spend any other time on the sideline.

Dispatches from reporters at practice say Cooper was moving fine and videos of Cooper from Wednesday’s practice back up those assessments.

The Browns have been dealing with other injuries in their wide receiver group. Rookie David Bell has not practiced yet in camp because of a foot injury and Anthony Schwartz has been dealing with a knee injury.