Bears will play starters in preseason opener

Getty Images

The Bears are feeling some pressure to get their offense together after a week of training camp and that effort won’t pause for the team’s preseason opener.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said on Wednesday that the team’s starters, including quarterback Justin Fields, will be on the field against the Chiefs next week. Eberflus did not say how many snaps they will play or if he’d make the same decision in years to come, but he was succinct about why he believes it is the right call this time.

“I think it depends on your team,” he said. “Could it be a different spot in years to come? Yeah it can be. . . . We need to play these guys,” Eberflus said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

The defense is also learning a new scheme and may not have starting linebacker Roquan Smith as he’s been out of practice while looking for a new contract. There’s been no word from the Chiefs if they’ll be playing their first team, but Patrick Mahomes did play one series in last summer’s preseason opener.